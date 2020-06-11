Research Analysts Set Expectations for Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMA. Compass Point started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

CMA stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica by 140.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.