Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Warrior Met Coal Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of HCC opened at $16.72 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $848.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 137.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

