Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 15.9%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price dropped 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06, approximately 1,218,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 927% from the average daily volume of 118,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 14.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $877.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 3.33.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 331,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

