Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,030

Relx (LON:REL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,010 ($25.58) to GBX 2,030 ($25.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,189 ($27.86) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($22.78) price target (down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.78)) on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,915 ($24.37) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,976.27 ($25.15).

Shares of REL opened at GBX 1,881 ($23.94) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,849.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,864.10. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($17.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,109 ($26.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.40.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

