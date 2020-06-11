Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,824,000 after purchasing an additional 298,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,472,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,292,000 after purchasing an additional 96,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,152,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,165,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,625,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

