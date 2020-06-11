Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $101.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1 year low of $70.57 and a 1 year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

