Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the May 14th total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REKR shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of REKR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 56,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. Rekor Systems has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rekor Systems stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Rekor Systems worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

