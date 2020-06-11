Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

