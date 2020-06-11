Raymond James Lowers MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

Shares of MAV opened at C$3.45 on Monday. MAV Beauty Brands has a 12 month low of C$1.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The firm has a market cap of $88.24 million and a PE ratio of 34.50.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$40.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MAV Beauty Brands will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About MAV Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.