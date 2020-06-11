Ramaco Resources Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:METC opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $649,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

