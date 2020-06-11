Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Decreased by Analyst

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vail Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($3.21). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $7.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

NYSE MTN opened at $182.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

