Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BECN. Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.78. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 250,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 51,298 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

