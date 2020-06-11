Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Increased by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.70. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

