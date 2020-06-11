Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of HOG opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

