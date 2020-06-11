Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for FirstCash Inc Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstCash in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

FirstCash stock opened at $74.66 on Thursday. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $60.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth $54,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,181,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $256,561,000 after buying an additional 166,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,942,000 after buying an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

