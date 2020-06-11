Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Immersion Co. Issued By Colliers Secur. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Immersion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst C. Anderson forecasts that the software maker will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Immersion’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Immersion alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $6.83 on Thursday. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.66. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Immersion had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $45,894.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,240.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.