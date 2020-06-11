PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.11) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.73) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.35) on Monday. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.36 ($4.32). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 249.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 271.87. The firm has a market cap of $750.80 million and a PE ratio of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

In other news, insider John LaMattina bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18) per share, with a total value of £16,750 ($21,318.57). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,845,046.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

