Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $2.69 Million Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Glaukos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.78.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $39.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Corp will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

