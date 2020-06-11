Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 93,460 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,460 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.57.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $199.11 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

