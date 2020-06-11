Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 9,140 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.62.

In other news, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.74, for a total value of $1,050,890.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,381.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock worth $14,788,606 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $209.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

