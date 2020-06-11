Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 71,800 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,607 shares of company stock valued at $407,773 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.20 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

