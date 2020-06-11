Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 54,540 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,540 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,906,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 61.4% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 451,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 171,700 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 3.4% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.51.

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AFL opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

