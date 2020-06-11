Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 405,174 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,192 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 405,174 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on HP from $22.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

