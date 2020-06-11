Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 28,630 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,630 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $1,024,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,759.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.94.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day moving average is $63.75. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

