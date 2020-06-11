Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,408 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of M.D.C. worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 1,800.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

