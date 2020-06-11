Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,500 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $1,070,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,662,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,365,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,943 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

A stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

