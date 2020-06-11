Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 17,430 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,042 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 245,526 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,772,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 145,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $17,583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 43,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.3% in the first quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 78,590 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.17.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

