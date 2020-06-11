Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 143,206 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,206 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $270.86. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,212. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.85. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $287.95.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $227.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

