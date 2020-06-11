Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 141,670 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 141,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 99,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,807,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.05. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In related news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

