Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 11,830 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,935,000 after purchasing an additional 740,053 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 599,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,542,000 after buying an additional 577,927 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after buying an additional 538,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6,038.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 364,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 359,010 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $171.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

