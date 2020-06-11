Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,432.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 436,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after purchasing an additional 407,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of FE opened at $42.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

