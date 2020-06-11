Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,860 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,760 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 115,443 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

NYSE BK opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

