Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.30% of Methanex worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEOH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Methanex from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.97.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $22.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

