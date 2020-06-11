Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,015 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 457.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

NYSEAMERICAN SAND opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. TD Securities lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.75 to $8.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

