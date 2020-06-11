Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Holdings in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,705 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of Aphria worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APHA. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aphria by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aphria by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aphria by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Aphria alerts:

Shares of APHA stock opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria Inc has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.74 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that Aphria Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APHA. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aphria in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aphria from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aphria from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Aphria from $4.50 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Aphria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.