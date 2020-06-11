Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 14.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

