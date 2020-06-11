Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Green Dot worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 982,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 542,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 223,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher purchased 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $343,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

