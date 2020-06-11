Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. AXA increased its position in CDW by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after acquiring an additional 58,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their price objective on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $121.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.24 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

