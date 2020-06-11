Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,866,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,564,000 after purchasing an additional 718,068 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 318,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 173.3% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 36.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL opened at $51.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Edward Jones downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

