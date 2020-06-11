Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.78 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,960 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

