Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.40 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,559,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,874,000 after buying an additional 961,594 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,708,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,255,000 after buying an additional 702,933 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after buying an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,790.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 510,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 483,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ stock opened at $173.56 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,001.61, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.