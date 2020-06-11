Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of BlackBerry worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in BlackBerry by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 50,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 520,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $37,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

