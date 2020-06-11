Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.29 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,290 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,843,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $124.08 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 97,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.