Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after buying an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after buying an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $416.48 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

