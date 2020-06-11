Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,076,774 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.52% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

