Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of S & T Bancorp worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $24,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,766,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,546,000 after purchasing an additional 299,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 177,893 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,136,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of S & T Bancorp by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on STBA. Stephens began coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. S & T Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $82.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other news, Director Jerry Delmar Hostetter purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $101,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,977.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S & T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.