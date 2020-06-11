Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 10.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in American Water Works by 8.8% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 457,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,699,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 20.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,612,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 278,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

NYSE AWK opened at $129.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

