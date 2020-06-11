Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in IHS Markit by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IHS Markit by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 56,683 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in IHS Markit by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,880 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $816,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $73.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.76.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

