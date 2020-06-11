Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,169 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of TTM Technologies worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 34,126 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TTM Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,120,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,459 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 2.04. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,273 shares of company stock valued at $101,448 in the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

