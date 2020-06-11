Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,467,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $110.09 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

